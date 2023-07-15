DSS Charges Emefiele To Court For Illegal Possession Of A Gun

The federal government has filed a two-count charge of illegal processions of firearm and ammunition against suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele before the Federal High Court in Lagos.





The federal government in the charge sheet, seen by our correspondent, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.





The government maintained that the offences are contrary to section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.





In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.





The case is yet to be assigned to a judge.





Emefiele has been in DSS’ custody since June 10 for “investigative reasons”, according to the agency’s





The spokesman of the Services (DSS), Dr Peter Afunanya, had on Thursday disclosed in a statement that the agency had charged Emefiele to court following an Abuja High Court ruling.





But he neither disclosed the details of the charge nor the court before it was filed.





The Admin Judge will probably assign the case to a judge on Monday,” one of the sources said.





Count one read: “That you, Godwin Emefiele Male of No 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about the 15th June 2023, at No 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession one (1) Single Barrel shot Gun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.”





Count two: “That you, Godwin Emefiele Male of No 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about the 15th June 2023, at No 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this…