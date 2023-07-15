Dollar Exchanges For N803.90 At Official Window

The Naira on Friday depreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N803.90 at the investors and exporters window. According to Financial statistics, the Naira decreased by 7.72 per cent when compared with N746.28 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday, July 13. 

The open indicative rate closed at N763.36 to one dollar on Friday. A spot exchange rate of N829 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N803.90.

The Naira sold for as low as N689.34 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 46.90 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday, July 14.

