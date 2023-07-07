Disregard PCACC's Invitation, Kano APC Tells Ex Gov Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has told the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje not to honour the invitation extended to him by the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over the dollar video.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the party, Abdullahi Abbas and Zakari Sarina respectively.

The party said it has realised that the re-enactment of the politically motivated issue of the Dollar video by the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) which is before a court of law, was part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.

It further explained that similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor's chance of securing ticket for the party's gubernatorial election in 2019.

The statement added that this time, the detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president's strongest allies in the North.

The APC stated that while Mr Ganduje's contributions to the Bola Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election, is widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial.