CKNNews Publisher Bags Chieftaincy Title In Obowo , Imo State

The Publisher of CKNNews Chris Kehinde Nwandu was on Tuesday 25th July 2023 conferred with a Chieftaincy by the good people of Umuoke Obowo in Obowo LGA , Imo State

The celebrated journalist and Law graduate was conferred with the title of OMERE OHA (The Generous or Humanitarian ) of Umuoke Obowo by the traditional ruler of the town and his council of Chiefs for his Humanitarian assistance to the needy across Nigeria

CKN as he is popularly known is an indigene of Obowo and in the last few years has empowered over 150 widows in Obowo and across Nigeria

He has also assisted the needy as well as indigent students in paying WAEC and JAMB fees amongst so many other acts

This was his post on his social media handle of the honor





"CKN BAGS CHIEFTAINCY TITLE IN OBOWO

No place like home ..When about four weeks I got a call from one of the most revered and most respected villages in Obowo that the King and his cabinet of Umuoke Autonomous Community have picked me as one of the people to be honored with a Chieftaincy title, I couldn't believe it

I asked them what it entails they said " nothing "

Really ? , they said yes

I know that Chieftaincy title comes with deep pockets and is not meant for poor people like me

I asked for the criteria leading to my being picked and they told me for my Humanitarian gestures to people especially the poor and widows

Wow , I asked them how they knew about that and they said they've been following my progressive works

Obowo people are not your normal place where they give people Chieftaincy titles like that

You must merit , believe me

I asked them to give me sometime to think about it and to consult my entire Nwandu Family ( Home and Abroad )

At the end of it all , they agreed that I deserved it and should accept it .

Lo and behold , today at an elaborate and unprecedented ceremony at UMUOKE in OBOWO LGA I was honored with some others with the title of OMERE OHA of Umuoke Obowo by the Eze in Council

Many don't know my story beyond CKN , but one day , I'll tell the full story ( it will shock so many people )





But for now , to my immediate family of UMU NWANDU I say a big Thank You , for grooming me into what I am today ( A global brand )

For the people of Umuoke Obowo, the first community in the entire Obowo to grant me this prestigious title, i thank you all from the bottom of my heart

I'll be a good Ambassador of not only of the title but the community

To almighty God the giver of life , I am grateful

In my usual manner , don't expect any elaborate ceremony on my part ( it's not in my character )

The condition of things in the country does not even call for that

Thank You, Thank You , Thank You

I am indeed humbled

The greatest honor in life is that bestowed on you by your people

Udo Diri Unu

Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu

Omere Oha of Umuoke Obowo

Imo State "