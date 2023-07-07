Chief Of Air Staff Attends NADCEL , Inspects Ongoing Projects At New NAF Base Ibadan





The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar joined other dignitaries and well-wishers at Ibadan earlier today, 6 July 2023, for the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL). The event, which coincided with the 160th Anniversary of the Nigerian Army (NA) witnessed display of various arsenals in the inventory of the Nigerian Army, parade as well as NA Physical Training Corp calisthenics display. Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130 aircraft and Mi-117 helicopter were also on hand to provide airlift for NA rappelers and paratroopers who exhibited skills, courage and professionalism during the well-attended event. Indeed, it was a commendable display of synergy and coordination by NAF aircrew and NA troops.

While at Ibadan, the CAS also took time to inspect ongoing projects at the new NAF Base situated at Ajia Community, Ibadan.





Recall that in April 2022, the NAF took possession of a 58-hectare land at Ajia Community in Ibadan donated by the Oyo State Government for the construction of a permanent NAF Base.

It is hoped that when completed, the new Base would enhance NAF readiness and responsiveness to security challenges in the State. Situated near the Ibadan Airport, the new Base is also expected to serve as an alternate airfield to Lagos airfield, thus enabling the NAF to launch seamless and efficient air operations in the Southwest Region of Nigeria.



