Chief Justice Of Nigeria’s Son Becomes A Judge

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has appointed the son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, as a judge of the Federal High Court.

In a statement on Friday by the Director of Information of the NJC, Soji Oye, said the new judge was appointed alongside one Grand Kadi, 23 judges of the Federal High Court, and four Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Kano.

He said the new appointments were announced at the end of the 103rd meeting of the council presided by Justice Ariwoola in Abuja on Friday.

Among the persons recommended by the interviews committee of the council for the Federal High Court are Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr, Ekerete Udofot Akpan, Hussaini Dadan-Garba, Egbe Raphael Joshua, Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa, Aishatu Auya Ibrahim, Ogazi Friday Nkemakolam and Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola.

Others are Chigozie Sergius, Hauwa Joeph Yilwa, Amina Aliyu Mohammed, Sharon Tanko Ishaya, Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh, Musa Kakaki, Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi, Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi, Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu, Salim Olasupo Ibrahim, Dipeolu Ibrahim, Dipeolu Deinde Isaac, Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige and Mashkur Salisu.

The council also recommended Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma for Kaduna State; Muhammad Adam Kadem, Salisu Muhammad Isa, Isa Idris Sa’id and Aliyu Muhammad Kani as Kadis for Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano.

Oye said the recommended officials will be sworn in after the approval of the president and their respective state governors.