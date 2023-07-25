Chibok School Girl Who Escaped Boko Haram Abduction, Gets Engaged To US Lover

Joy Bishara, a former student of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno state, has announced her engagement to James, her American partner.

On Tuesday, Bishara took to Instagram to share pictures of her fiancé proposing to her.

In an accompanying caption, she said she is excited to spend the rest of her life with “my best friend”.

Bishara, Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction, gets engaged to US lover

She said her fiance exceeds all her “prayers and expectations”.

Bishara added that she looks forward to starting the journey of marriage with James who she described as “the love of my life”.

“I said yes to love, laughter, and happily ever after with my best friend,” she wrote.

“James exceeds everything I ever prayed for. God’s faithfulness amazes me daily.

“I am overjoyed to be starting this journey with the love of my life. Mr & Mrs Loading….🥰😘🥹🙌🏾😍❤️.”

In 2021, Bishara graduated from Southeastern University in the United States.

She was among the 276 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram fighters in the first mass student abduction witnessed in Chibok on April 14, 2014.

She managed to escape captivity by jumping off the truck while they were being carted away.

Commenting on her ordeal, Bishara recalled how — in a few seconds — she had to decide if she was going to die from an accident or at the hands of the insurgents.

“I remember thinking about what my mum would do at that moment then I prayed,” she said.

“I just remembered a voice in my head saying ‘jump out’. I knew I was going to die either way. I chose to die, and that was how I jumped out.”