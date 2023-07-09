Breaking: Tinubu Elected ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Tinubu emerged as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States.

Tinubu was elected chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc held on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau.

“We will take democracy seriously, Democracy is very tough but it is the form of government,” the Nigerian leader said after he received handover documents from the outgoing chairman who is Guinea-Bissau’s President, Umaro Embaló.

The ECOWAS Chairmanship is a position held by one of the heads of state or government of the member countries, chosen on a rotating basis for a one-year tenure.

Former President Buhari had occupied the position from 2018 to 2019.

Though the role does not confer executive powers, the Chairman plays a strategic role in conflict resolution, advocacy and liaises with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the executive responsible for the day-to-day management and implementation of ECOWAS policies and decisions.

