Breaking :Tinubu Decorates Service Chiefs With New Ranks

Tinubu Decorates Service Chiefs With New Ranks

President Bola Tinubu is currently decorating the Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, alongside the Chiefs of Army, Naval and Air Staff with their new ranks.


The decoration ceremony holding at the President’s office comes six weeks after their appointment on June 19, 2023.


Those being decorated are Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar.


