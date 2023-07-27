Breaking : Senate Unveils Tinubu's Ministerial List

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday afternoon.

Ex-Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake also made the list.

After a long wait by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.

Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm.

Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

See full list:

28 Ministerial Nominees:

- Abubakar Momoh

- Ambassador Yusuf Miatama Tukur CON

- Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa

- Barr. Hannatu Musawa

- Chief Uche Nnaji

- Dr. Berta Edu

- Dr. Dorris Aniche Uzoka

- H.E. David Umahi

- H.E. Nyesom Wike

- H.E. Badaru Abubakar CON

- H.E. Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai

- Rt. Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo

- Hon. Nkiru Onyeojiocha

- Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

- Hon. Stella Okotette

- Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye

- Mr. Bello Muhammad G.

- Mr. Dele Alake

- Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN

- Mr. Muhammad Idris

- Mr. Olawale Edun

- Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

- Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

- Professor Ali Pate

- Professor Joseph

- Senator Abubakar Kyari

- Senator John Eno

- Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi

List is not exhaustive, additional nominations would be sent in due course.