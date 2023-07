One of Nigeria's foremost Journalists Samuel Ibiyemi is dead

CKNNews learnt that the Publisher of NewsDirect Newspaper died on Tuesday evening





Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi we gathered died at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ogun State

Before setting up his Publication NewsDirect , he worked at various media houses including Nigerian Tribune as Business Editor

He is survived by many children including Matthew Ibiyemi, a Law Graduate of Leadcity University Ibadan

More details later