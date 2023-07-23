Breaking : Kidnappers Abduct Female Journalist In Port Harcourt

Mrs Priestba Nwokocha, the director of News at the RSBC, Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, has been abducted.

Pastor Ebi Ogoloma, the Station’s Director of Administration, broke the news of her kidnapping.

On Friday, July 21, when she was leaving work along Slaughter/YKC road in Port Harcourt, she was abducted somewhere between 7 and 8 o’clock.

Her automobile broke down on the Slaughter/YKC route, so she called her husband, who later arrived with a mechanic to work on the vehicle, according to family sources.

The kidnappers arrived and whisked her away, right in front of her husband and the mechanic.

“They just picked her and left; they didn’t pick her husband or hurt him.” One of the family sources confirmed.

Confirming the incident, the PRO of the Rivers state Police Command Grace Iringe-Koko said “The CP has mandated tactical teams to ensure she regain her freedom and reunite with her family members” in a WhatsApp message.

Meanwhile the executives of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists have condemned the act in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman Stanley Job and Ike Wigodo, the secretary.

They describe the act as inhuman, wicked and insensitive, even as they called on security operatives to swiftly rescue Mrs Priestba Nwokocha.

