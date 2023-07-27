Breaking: House Reps Releases List Of New Committee Chairmen

byCKN NEWS -
0



Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor,  and the daughter of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, were named standing committees chairmen on Thursday.

Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen announced the 134 standing committees at the plenary.

While Ibori’s daughter was named Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), El-Rufai’s son was announced chairman, House on banking regulations.

Former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, former House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Mukhtar Betara also emerged as chairmen of committees.

Ikenga Ugochinyere emerged as the chairman Petroleum Resources (Downstream) while Alhassan Ado Doguwa emerged as the Chairman Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

Kabir Alhassan Rurum emerged as the chairman, House Committee on Aviation, while Abdulmumini Jibrin got Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, who was House Committee chairman on works in the 9th Assembly, is now the chairman on Appropriations.

Betara, who headed the Committee on Appropriations in the 9th House now heads the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yusuf Adamu Gagdi retained the Chairmanship of House Committee on Navy alongside Leke Abejide who also retained his House Committee on Customs and Excise


Full List To Be Updated Soonest 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال