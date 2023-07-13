Breaking: Court Orders Godwin Emefiele's Immediate Release

A federal capital territory high court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the suspended former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, or charge him to court if they have criminal allegations against him.

The order was given by the presiding judge, Hamza Muazu who ordered that the former CBN governor should be taken to a competent court within one week.

On June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele and asked him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor, operations directorate.

The day after, the DSS announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

Recall Emefiele had filed a suit against the DSS and the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) through his lawyer, Joseph Daudu, seeking an enforcement of his fundamental human rights.



