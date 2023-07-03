Baby Found Alive On Mum’s Back 24hrs After Bandits Shot Her Dead

Published:

A seven-month-old baby boy named Habibu has been found sleeping on his mother’s back 24 hours after she was shot dead by bandits on the Pandogari-Allawa road in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

It was gathered that bandits blocked the Pandogari-Allawa road a day to Sallah and shot six passengers, including an SS 2 student of the Maryam Babangida Girls’ Science College, Minna, Hauwa Aliyu, and the mother of the baby to death.

The President of Lakpma Youth Assembly, Jibril Allawa, told City & Crime that, “Miraculously, the baby was one of the survivors of the attack in which six people were killed. Vigilantes who went the following day to evacuate the remains of the victims found the baby sleeping on his dead mother’s back.”

He explained that, “The incident happened on June 27, and six people lost their lives. Maryam called and informed us that she was coming home for the Sallah. We told her to stay back in school and celebrate the Sallah there but she insisted that she wanted to come home and celebrate with us.

“One Abubakar Ismail, a 16-year-old, who sustained gunshot injuries on his chest managed to run some distance before he was rescued and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.”

