Awujale Of Ijebuland Confers Late Subomi Balogun’s Chieftaincy Title On Kwam 1

Veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) has been decorated with the chieftaincy title of ‘Olori OmoOba’ at this year’s Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The title last held by late Chief Subomi Balogun, the founder of the First City Merchant Bank (FCMB) was conferred on KWAM 1 by the first class monarch, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona on Friday.

The title became vacant at the demise of Balogun on May 18.

KWAM 1 is one of the illustrious sons of Ijebuland, and one of the top Fuji stars in the country with local and global recognitions.

The Fuji maestro has been receiving congratulatory messages on social media as his wife, Emmanuella who was absent at the event due to hajj felicitated him on Instagram

