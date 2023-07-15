AU Summit : President Tinubu Leaves For Kenya

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Saturday, July 15, travel to Nairobi, Kenya, for the fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU).

The President is expected to join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting which will take place on Sunday, July 16.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake said President Tinubu would present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS, highlighting actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security and stability.

