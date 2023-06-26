Two Children Abducted By New Neighbour Yet To Be Found In Bayelsa State

Published:

Two tenants, a male and a female, have abducted their neighbour's two children two weeks after moving into a room at Igbogene in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The children, identified as Son and Success, were allegedly abducted around 6pm on June 19, 2023.

It was gathered that the children were with their mother when the female neighbour came to take them out, claiming she wanted to go and buy snacks for them within the neighborhood. That was the last time they were seen.

According to reports, the male tenant rented a room in the compound owned by the family of one Late Chief Edmond Osain.

He said he would be staying for three months as he came to do POP work in the area.

He was said to be very generous to neighbours, especially children.

On Sunday, June 18, a young lady visited him and he introduced her to his neighbors as his sister.

On Monday morning, June 19, the man left home for work, leaving his ‘sister’ behind.

At about, 5pm, the man's sister told the mother of the children that she wants to buy something for the minors to eat.

Unaware of the woman's evil intention, the mother handed the children to the woman.

She waited patiently for the woman to return with her children to no avail.

By the time it became clear that something was wrong, she raised the alarm.

She and other residents searched the neighbourhood but her children and the woman were nowhere to be found.

The male tenant who left home for work never returned.

Anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the children should please contact the nearest police station or these phone numbers: 08063975823, 080397909369.

Share This