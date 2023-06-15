Suspended EFCC Chairman Now In DSS Custody

Published:

Suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, is currently in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was learnt that Bawa arrived the headquarters of DSS at about 9:02pm.

A source said he’s currently being grilled by the operatives of the secret police.

Spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya ,confirmed Bawa’s presence in a statement.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him”, Afunanya said in terse statement.

