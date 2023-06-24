Skit Maker Trinity Guy Will Be Charged To Court Monday... FPRO

Published:

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that skit maker, Abdullahi Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, will be charged to court on Monday for sexualising a female minor in a trending video clip.

Adejobi stated this in a post on his Twitter page while responding to a tweep who asked that the prankster be warned and released.

The tweep #Zpaulee said, "You guys should release him and warn him not to try that again, it's just a prank."

Adejobi replied, "He will surely be charged to court on Monday. We have received several complaints against him, and many groups, NGOs, and CLOs are interested in the case.

"There is no sentiment in law, like I always say. Others should be able to learn from his actions and inactions."

