Shariah Court Remands Man In Prison For Calling His Friend Gay

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Thursday June 22, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Aliyu Sa’ad, be remanded in a correction centre for calling his friend gay.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, gave the order following a guilty plea entered by Sa’ad.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until July 3, 2023, for summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Monday, June 19, at about 8 p.m.

Wada also said the defendant called the complainant, Malam Ahmed Khamis-Ahmed unprintable names following an altercation.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 188 of the Sharia law of Kano State.

