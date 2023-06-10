Senate Presidency Battle: Votes May Sell For $5,000, $10,000

Published:

Ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and election of presiding officers, there is apprehension in the camp of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the favoured candidate of President Bola Tinubu for the post of the President of the Senate.

This is just as a credible source said a vote in the Senate chamber, on Tuesday, may “trade for between $5,000 and $10,000 or even more.”

Indeed, the source said some of the senators-elect have started playing double game, collecting dollars from the two contending camps and signing up for them.

The source, a member of the Stability Group, the platform campaigning for the Akpabio-Barau Jibrin ticket confided in Saturday Tribune that some of the senators-elect who professed to be working for the Stability Group are playing double game, as they also attend nocturnal meetings of the main rival of Senator Akpabio, the senator-elect for Zamfara West, Abdul Aziz Yari.

The source revealed that some of the lawmakers who appended their signatures on the list of Akpabio supporters have also pledged loyalty to the camp of Senator Yari.

He said: "I don't know what is happening on the other side but I am aware that some people who claim to be with us have also signed for Yari. I am saddened that senators are selling signatures for between $5,000 and $10,000. They are not asking Yari what he has to offer; they are only interested in his money," the lawmaker lamented.





The source said the Stability Group would still continue to reach out to many senators to secure their buy-in for the Akpabio-Jibrin ticket





Consultations continue

Indication has emerged that Akpabio’s main rival, Yari, who has vowed not to step down for the favoured choice of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has continued with consultations.

Checks revealed that the former Zamfara State governor has since secured commitment of some opposition lawmakers in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

