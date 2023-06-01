Secret To My 20 Years Marriage ..Veteran Actor Francis Duru

Published:

NOLLYWOOD VETERAN ACTOR FRANCIS DURU SPEAKS TO CKN ON HIS 20TH YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

I just got off the phone with my close friend and brother, successful actor Francis Duru to congratulate him on his wedding Anniversary

I asked him a simple question , how come you've had one of the most successfu marriages in Nollywood, these days when your colleagues are divorcing after 6 months marriage

His answer was interesting

" CKN my brother, the difference is that while their own marriage is DIGITAL ours is ANALOGUE

So analogue dey last pass digital "

Witty as it may sound but that's the truth 😁😎🤪

Congratulations my brother , More successes

His Post On Instagram on his wedding anniversary

"What a rare human you have been at peace always. Mother of our three bundles of joy. my friend, sister, confidant, succor source, how you make marriage so easy.

"20 years together Dox thank you my dear wife.It can only be God and we give Him thanks. Thank you for all you do, for your sacrifices to make sure we are fine. Tnx for your unending love. It will always be you my love, as we celebrate 20 years of marital bliss. We pray the Lord open up more decades of bliss to us.

"Tnx Dox, thanks to the wonderful kids you have given me for the warmth they exude, Adokiye. God bless the day I found you. Happy 20th anniversary my love."

Credit: Instagram | francis.duru

