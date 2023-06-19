Rochas Okorocha Escaped Death In Imo, Police Orderly Killed

Published:

The convoy of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha was attacked on Friday by gunmen leaving a police officer dead.

The convoy of the former governor was attacked at the Ihube community on the Okigwe- Enugu expressway.

The Ihube axis of the expressway had been under siege by terrorists who had been killing and kidnapping people and travelers for ransom.

The houses of several politicians in the community had been raided in the past. These had made many locals abandon their homes and run to the state capital, Owerri, and other places for safety.

Confirming the killing of the police officer and the assassination attempt on him, Okorocha said that he was sad that his convoy could be attacked.

He said, “I am angry. I am very angry. I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu state (a very good man) to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.

“What is happening in Imo state makes me angry. Many people who are running to govern Imo state are not capable but I have seen one man who the cap fits. When it is time I will speak.”

An aide to the former governor who spoke in confidence said that the vehicles in the convoy, which comprised a Sports Utility Vehicle, a bus, and Hilux were shattered by bullets.





Share This