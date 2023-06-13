Revealed:Why Guinness Reduced Hilda Baci's Record Time

Published:

Guinness World Records has confirmed Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

This was confirmed on their official website on Tuesday.

The post reads, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

“The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

The previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019

