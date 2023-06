Published:

Rev Fr. Charles Ikechi, a Catholic priest from the Archdiocese of Benin Nigeria was shot on Thursday according to report reaching CKN News

His remains was discovered on Friday

He was attacked by gunmen at Amufi in Benin, they collected his car, his phone and shot him.

𝐅𝐫 Charles was Ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Benin last year August 2022.

He spent just 10 months in the priesthood.

