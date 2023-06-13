Record Chasing Chef Hilda Baci Accused Of N3m Contract Breach

Published:

CHUKWUDI IWUCHUKWU POSTED THIS ABOUT CHEF HILDA BACI

"Vibes by Anns, a popular eatery in Abuja, contacted Hilda Baci for collaboration.





The idea behind the collaboration was to leverage her newfound brand to sell theirs.





This was what was agreed upon.





At the kitchen facility that Vibes by Anns owns, Hilda would travel to Abuja and prepare meals for her fans.





Her fans in Abuja are expected to taste her food, but this will only be possible after paying the sum of 25k.





An amount was agreed upon, and the deal was signed.





The sum of 3 million naira was transferred to Hilda by the brand, which was meant to serve as the first installment payment, and the balance will be paid after the job has been completed.





The two parties were happy that the collaboration had been sealed.

It is expected that the brand invited Hilda to make an announcement, which is to draw attention to the event and get people to turn up after paying 25,000, but what they did not see is the drama that will ensue afterwards.

VibesbyAnns made an announcement to their audience on both Instagram and Twitter about what they intended to do.

Gen Z on Twitter, who did not understand why they had to pay to see their new idol in Abuja, started dragging both Hilda and the eatery on Twitter.

The dragging was so intense that Hilda bulged under the pressure.

Instead of clarifying issues and explaining why her fans would pay,

After all, she was paid, and the organizers are expected to recoup their money since they are not an NGO.

Hilda threw them under the bus by denying them while claiming that she does not know who the organizers are or what they are talking about.

Meanwhile, she was paid.

Seeing the unprecedented unprofessionalism of Hilda Baci, the organizers have canceled the event and are heading to court to get their money back.

It is one thing to be innovative which can take you to the top; it is another thing and a different skill all together to stay at the top for a long time.

It was Zig Ziglar who said:

Ability can take you to the top, but it takes character to keep you there.

Hilda Baci graduated from the same school with me, which is Madonna University, so she is carrying on her shoulders the aspirations of all of us that graduated from that school.

This is why I have a soft spot for her.

But her behavior since she became a celebrity has left a sour taste in the mouth.

From the dog meat saga to this amateur, unprofessional behavior

How I wish I was close to her.

She needs help.

She needs a proper talent agency to manage her.

I said this from day 1, but it seems she did not get the memo.

I’m afraid that if she continues like this, she will self-destruct.

And when she looks back to ask what happened, she finds out that she lost all that goodwill.

Only then will they realize it was self-inflicted.

She brought ruin on herself.





It is a pity."

