President Biden Falls At US Air Force Academy Graduation

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, 80, fell on stage while handing out diploma certificates at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Biden got back up after he stumbled and fell to his knees at the graduation ceremony, Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The president walked away without help and appeared to point to a sandbag on the stage that possibly caused the fall.

The fall comes a few weeks after Biden stumbled while visiting the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima, Japan.





Credit: abcNEWS





