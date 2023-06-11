Ondo Deputy Governor's Kinsmen Worried Over Wife Battering Allegations

Published:

The Ilaje Development Summit Group, IDSG, has appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to stop the alleged impeachment plot targeting his deputy, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, and the alleged sidelining of the Ilaje people.

IDSG, in a statement signed by the Group Deputy Executive Administrator, Dr. Ola Judah Ajidibo, stated that “the Constitution mandates the Deputy Governor to act in absence of the Governor, but this has been truncated as some plotters planned to distract the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, from discharging his duties thereby accusing him of domestic abuse of his wife, Mrs. Oluwaseun Ayedatiwa”.

The group noted that the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, during the inauguration of members of the state House Assembly violated the order protocol by disregarding the office of the Deputy Governor, adding that the continued harassment of Aiyedatiwa is a deliberate ploy to slight the Ilaje nation from which he emerged.





It urged Akeredolu to call the perpetrators of the plot to order as it is a great disservice to Ondo and designed to ruin the reputation of Ayedatiwa.

The group noted that the intervention by law through the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have not been significantly felt in the Ilaje Local Government Area even as the Ilajes are the only citizens of Ondo whose lives have been irreversibly affected by upstream sector activities.





Share This