Niger Governor Umar Bago Revokes IBB Land University Suleja

Published:

The governor said that the land revocation was because the university was within a government designated area.

Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University

Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University [Photo: Wikipedia]

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) of the land issued to Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University (IBB), Suleja.





Mr Bago, through an Executive Order, said the land was within the state government designated areas.





The governor’s order was on Friday conveyed in a press release issued through the Ministry of Lands and Housing and signed by the Permanent Secretary.





A copy of the release titled, “Notice of Revocation of Certificate of Occupancies And Land Allocations Within Government Designated Areas Across Niger State”





“Additionally, Certificate of Occupies issued in favour of IBB University at Suleja, Maximum Shelter, Dumez Suleja, Abuja Steel Extension (Cityscape land) at Dikko and a Filling Station along Keterenn Gwari are equally revoked,” the press release partly read.





Other revoked lands include; the River Basin, Land at Sabon Wuse, The 3Arm Zone, City Centre Minna, the New Bypass at Kontagora and Forestry Lands at Lnotagora.





We have recently deactivated our website's comment provider in favour of other channels of distribution and commentary. We encourage you to join the conversation on our stories via our Facebook, Twitter and other social media pages.

Share This