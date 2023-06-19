‘My Husband Lied’ ....Justice Bulkachuwa

Published:

The immediate past president of the Court of Appeal Justice, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has denied allegations of compromising her oath of office to favour some politicians.

Politics Nigeria reported that Justice Bulkachuwa’s husband, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, had revealled how he influenced his wife to secure favourable court judgements for his friends in the Senate.

But Justice Bulkachuwa has dismissed her husband’s claims.

In a statement during the weekend, the legal juggernaut said throughout her 40-years career, she compromised her oath of office for any individual or group.

“My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa. I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country,” she said.

“My decisions were always based on the facts, the law and in accordance with my conscience and oath of office.

“Also, as President of the Court of Appeal, my fellow justices of the court can attest to the fact that I never interfered with the independence of any of the justices of the court in the discharge of their judicial functions,” she added.

Senator Bulkachuwa’s comment had elicited outrage, with Olisa Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), calling for the arrest of the former lawmaker.

