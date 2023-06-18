My Car And Cash Promises Were Fake...Chef Dammy

Published:

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi alias Dammy has spoken regarding the donations she received after successfully completing her 120-hour cook-a-thon.

In a widely circulated video, the zealous chef refuted claims of receiving numerous donations from numerous Nigerians. She clarified that the total amount she had received so far had not yet reached N2 million.

Damilola candidly referred to the online donations as “audio money,” highlighting that the perceived generosity was not real.

Additionally, she addressed the misconception that she had been gifted a car, emphasizing that such claims were unfounded.

Expanding on her statement, she politely reached out to her fans across Nigeria, appealing for financial support.

Share This