Jostling For Principal Offices Divides Senators

Ahead of the resumption of the 10th Senate, next Tuesday, there are strong indications that the battle for Senate Majority leader has polarised Northern and Southern Senators, especially those from the South West.





This was as northern senators intensified their protests and pushed to produce the majority leader.

Stakeholders in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are also locked in internal squabbles that appear to be hurting the chances of its members eyeing the National Assembly minority slots.

With the election of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau penultimate week, the focus has shifted to other principal officers; namely: Majority Leader, Minority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Chief Whip, Minority Whip and their deputies.

Rising tension

Senators who spoke separately to Vanguard said the push by some South-West senators to produce the Majority Leader would create more tension in the already tensed 10th Senate, following the last election of presiding officers where the former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, from the North-West lost to Akpabio from the South-South.

Apart from Senate President, Deputy Senate President who must go through election, the principal offices are purely the affairs of the parties, which nominate members for such positions. However, the parties have been having a tough nut to crack in this regard.

After the polls, the All Progressives Congress, APC, emerged as the majority party in the Senate with 59 Senators, the PDP has 36; Labour Party, LP, 8; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, two senators; and Social Democratic Party, SDP, 2; while the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and the Young Progressives Party, YPP have one senator each.

As it is, the six opposition parties have 50 senators altogether as against APC’s 59.

