A jury on Wednesday, Nune 28, heard that Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy rsped a young woman and then told her, “It’s fine, I’ve had sex with 10,000 women.”

BBC reports that the 28-year-old is accused of attacking the woman, aged 24 at the time, at his £4m mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2020.

He is also accused of the attempted r@pe of another woman, aged 29 at the time, who said he also attacked her at his home two years before.

However, the footballer who is on trial at Chester Crown Court, denies both charges.

The jury of six women and six men have been told by trial Judge Stephen Everett, the Recorder of Chester, that the France international was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial that ended in January this year.

He told jurors the jury last time could not reach verdicts on the two charges they are hearing, that of rape and attempted rape, hence his re-trial on those two charges.

Source : Julian Hamilton/Daily Mirror

