I Will Investigate Ganduje’s Dollar Case - Reinstated Kano Anti-corruption Boss

Published:

Muhuyi Magaji, Chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has said that he would be re-opening an investigation into allegations of corruption against Abdullahi Ganduje, immediate past governor of the state.

Recall that in October 2018, Daily Nigerian published a video of Ganduje allegedly receiving bundles of dollars and stuffing the wads into his flowing white dress or ‘babanriga’. It was also alleged that he requested for $5 million from the contractors who recorded the video.

Magaji who was reinstated by Governor Abba Yusuf, months after being sacked by Ganduje over alleged abuse of office, told Daily Trust that they couldn't open an investigation against the former Governor when he was in power because he had immunity.

He said;

“When I said I will investigate Ganduje’s dollar case, he was the incumbent governor…I was working under him. Let alone now that he is a former governor?

“So I meant every word I said. At that time, I told you we will open an investigation and we are investigating.

“But there are certain limitations, because any incumbent governor, deputy governor, president or vice president has immunity under the Nigerian constitution.

“So there was a limit to what we could do. Now, the limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary.”

Share This