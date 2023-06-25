I Regretted Being Forced Into Marriage..Actress Ini Edo

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, says she was forced into marriage but ended up regretting it.

On November 29, 2008, Ini Edo married American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina, but the marriage only lasted five years.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the diva said she had second thought about getting married.

She also said she regretted her marriage, adding that it was a wrong decision for her to take.

In the interview, the actress revealed that her family forced to go into the union with Ehiagwina and that she would only consider marriage with the right person.

She said, “I regretted my decision to get married because it wasn’t just the right move to make.”

She revealed that she decided to have her child through surrogacy because she suffered many miscarriages.

In 2021, the actress welcomed a child via surrogacy, revealing that she chose that route due to miscarriages.

“I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages. And I just got tired of trying.

“I don’t have a husband. So, I’m like, I want a child for myself, whether I have a husband or not. So, what other options would I have? And I wanted it to be my child. My eggs. Thankfully, my eggs are good. So I did that.”

