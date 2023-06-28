How NLC President Ajaero's House Was Totally Razed By Mysterious Fire

Published:

The Lagos residence of the Nigeria Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero has been gutted by fire.

A statement by NLC spokesman said the entire building was razed to the ground without a pin salvaged.

In the statement, the NLC said the mystery fire which started from the roof was preceded by some strange noise that family members present initially took for foraging domestic animals.

The statement says, however, minutes after, the building exploded in a ball of fire as members scampered for safety

