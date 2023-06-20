Hilda Baci Receives Guinness World Record Plaque

Published:

Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder for marathon cooking, Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, has announced the arrival of her award plaque.

Baci revealed this in a post on her Instagram page on Monday.

She was certified as the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual with 93 hours and 11 minutes.

In the video, she received the award plaque packaged in a box and delivered by a dispatch rider.

She simply wrote, "Our plaque is here 😆😆😆😆😆#guinnessworldrecords."

