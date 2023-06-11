Guinness Record Book: Knocks As Chef Dami Charges N1,000 For 'VIPs' To Eat For One Day

Published:

Chef Damilola Adeparusi, who is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a 120-hour cook-a-thon, has come under fire after a tweep alleged that N1,000 was charged at the venue of the cook-a-thon.

A tweep, #D_DebbieAgboola, on Saturday, alleged that she paid N1,000 to be in the Very Important Person session, which according to the organisers, gave her access to eat all the food prepared by the chef for one day.

Debbie disclosed this on her Twitter page which is making rounds on social media on Sunday.

Her tweet partly read, "We were actually two who went together. We got there and we were told there's VIP and regular.

"Regulars are those downstairs and won't eat out of the food while VIPs are the ones upstairs and have access to take pictures and videos of the chef and still eat food.

"They further added that VIP costs #1,000. We asked if the 1k covers the 120hrs or just 24hrs and they told us it covers just today, that we're going to eat all the food she will prepare."

Knocking the chef, a tweep, #sisiceely simply said, "Eiii god o, Make church Dey find clout. Tis’ the end of days."

Another tweep, #sky_jfk, said, "Olorun I weak, e be like say dem dey carry us for a cruise, Everyone involved should be arrested. I’m not hating oo but that is not it."

