"Gay" Yahoo Boy Bags Two Years Jail Term in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kaduna Zonal Command on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 secured the conviction of one Joseph Victor Ndubuka before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, on a one count amended charge bordering on impersonation.

Victor was arrested by military personnel along with one other on suspicion of involvement in internet fraud activities and handed over to EFCC for further investigation.

Investigation revealed that he operated a Telegram account where he posed as a white gay to lure victims into romantic relationships as pretext to defraud them. He benefitted to the tune of N1, 000,000.00.

The one count amended charge reads: “that you, Joseph Victor Ndubuka(aka Joonk) sometime in March, 2023 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence to wit; falsely presented yourself as Joonak (a citizen of the United States of America) which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Justice Darius convicted and sentenced Joseph to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N200, 000.00(Two Hundred Thousand Naira),

He is to also forfeit an iPhone 14 Pro Max and one Redmi Note 10 phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.









