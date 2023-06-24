Former Police Spokesman Frank Odita Dies At 84, IGP Egbetokun Commiserates With Family

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, commiserates with family, friends and loved ones on the sudden death of a former Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Odita (Rtd.).

He was the Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force between 1990 and 1992, and tremendously raised the bar in Police Public Relations setting the standard for later successes in police/citizen relationship.

CP Odita, a communications expert, media mogul, Principal Consultant/CEO FrankCom Limited, who hails from Delta State, retired from the Nigeria Police Force in 1993 after a well-celebrated and meritorious service to the nation

He was a Co-founder and Presenter, Security Watch Africa, and was instrumental to the floating and establishment of various Television/Radio programmes which served to show the inner workings of the Police and thereby improve its perception amongst the public.

His death occurred in the evening of 24th June, 2023, after a brief illness, at the age of 84, at the Critical Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH)

While commiserating with the family, the IGP urges them to be strong and focus on upholding the legacies of their husband, father, and grandfather. The IGP equally restated that he was a man dedicated to diligence in his lifetime both within and outside of public service.





