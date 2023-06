Federal High Court To Go On Annual Vacation

Published:

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, says the court will commence its 2023 annual vacation on July 24.

Justice Tsoho stated this on Friday in a statement made available by Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, the FHC’s Assistant Director of Information, in Abuja.

The CJ said that the vacation, which would begin on Monday, July 24, would end on Friday, September 15.

“By virtue of the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces its 2023 Annual Vacation and Roster for Vacation Judges.

“The vacation will commence from July 24 to Sept. 15.

“The court shall resume sitting on Sept. 18. This is in order for Hon. judges to enjoy their well- deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the new legal year,” it read.

