Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Family Release Burial Arrangements For Raymond Dokpesi

Published: June 07, 2023


 

Funeral Arrangements of Engr. Dr. High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, FNSE

This is as announced by the family. 

 *A  19th Monday June:* 

Day of Tributes. International Conference Center, Abuja @ 4pm.

 *B. 20th Tuesday June:* Requiem Mass.

Church of Assumption, 

Abuja @ 12noon.

 *C. 21st Wednesday June:*

Body leaves to Agenebode, Edo State.

Service of Songs @ His Residence.

Agenebode @ 5pm.

 *D  22nd Thursday June:*

Commendation Mass + Interment at His Residence, 

Agenebode @ 11am.

 *E. 22nd Thursday June:*

Entertainment of Guests, @ His Residence, Agenebode + St Peter’s Secondary School @ 2pm.

 *F. 24th Saturday June:* Thanksgiving Mass. Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Agenebode @ 9am.

Thanks once again for being here for us and please extend our warmest regards to your entire family. 

Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr).

For the Dokpesi Family


