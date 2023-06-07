Family Release Burial Arrangements For Raymond Dokpesi

Published:

Funeral Arrangements of Engr. Dr. High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, FNSE

This is as announced by the family.

*A 19th Monday June:*

Day of Tributes. International Conference Center, Abuja @ 4pm.

*B. 20th Tuesday June:* Requiem Mass.

Church of Assumption,

Abuja @ 12noon.

*C. 21st Wednesday June:*

Body leaves to Agenebode, Edo State.

Service of Songs @ His Residence.

Agenebode @ 5pm.

*D 22nd Thursday June:*

Commendation Mass + Interment at His Residence,

Agenebode @ 11am.

*E. 22nd Thursday June:*

Entertainment of Guests, @ His Residence, Agenebode + St Peter’s Secondary School @ 2pm.

*F. 24th Saturday June:* Thanksgiving Mass. Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Agenebode @ 9am.

Thanks once again for being here for us and please extend our warmest regards to your entire family.

Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr).

For the Dokpesi Family

