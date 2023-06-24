Breaking:President Tinubu Proceeds To London From Paris

Published:

President Bola Tinubu has proceeded to London, the United Kingdom, from Paris, France, where he attended the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President concluded his official trip to France on Friday during which he had an outstanding participation in the summit.

Recall that the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake had in a statement on June 19, said that President Tinubu will depart Nigeria on June 20 to participate in the Summit starting from June 22 and would be back to Nigeria on Saturday, June 24.

However, the presidential spokesman via a statement on Saturday explained that Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit to be back for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement read: “Aside his participation at the event where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

“The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

“The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.”

