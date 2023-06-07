Breaking: Police Arrest White Woman Behind Killing Nigerian Mother Of Four In USA

Published:

Susan Lorincz, 58, the white woman accused of shooting dead a black mother of four children of Nigerian origin, Ajike Owens, 35, has been arrested in Florida, United States, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Owens was allegedly shot through the door in front of her son by Lorincz who complained about her children playing outside the neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that Lorincz was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault.





Authorities say Owens was shot through the door of her neighbour’s home near Ocala, Florida, on Friday. A civil rights attorney for the deceased family, Ben Crumpand, demanded that her killer be arrested and charged in court.

The suspect after being interviewed claimed that she acted in self-defence against the Owens who had been trying to break down her door prior to her discharging her firearm.

The sheriff’s office said, “Through investigation, including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses who only came forward as late as yesterday were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law.”

