Breaking : Gov Yahaya Bello Escapes Death

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday escaped death as his convoy was blocked and attacked by people believed to be supporters of a top politician in the state who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress.





The incident which occured at about 12.30 hours left many people injured.





According to a statement issued by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, the attack took place near the Naval Base, few kilometres from Lokoja.





Fanwo noted that the convoy of the politician (name withheld), having sighted that of the Governor, blocked the road and his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.





The statement reads: “A Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the Governor’s vehicle and occupants of the SDP branded Tundra were armed with Rifles and short guns. The Governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirit.





“Some security aides and other aides attached to the Governor sustained some degrees of injuries and have been rushed to medical facilities for medical attention.





“We urge the people of Kogi State to remain calm as security agents are in full control to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums behind the attack. The State Government will ensure that law and order are maintained as the attackers will be brought to justice.





“The Governor has warned that no APC member should involve in any reprisal attack as insecurity from any quarter will be met with stiff penalties” the statement concluded.





