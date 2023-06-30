'𝐈’𝐦 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐞,’ 𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐛𝐮 𝐆𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐟𝐭

Published:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his happiness seeing former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at an event in Lagos

The duo met at a reception organised by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in honour of Tinubu.

Ambode’s presence at the event marked the first time he would be visiting Sanwo-Olu at state House since he left office over four years ago as Governor.

Acknowledging Ambode’s presence at the event, Tinubu said, “. I’m glad to see Ambode. Thank you Akin!”





Share This