Bank Manager Commits Suicide Over N1m Loan

Sola Ogungbe, a 41-year-old manager of SEAP Micro-Finance Bank in Saki, Oyo State has reportedly ended it all after some customers defaulted in repaying the N1million loan he facilitated for them.

Ogungbe ended it all at his home in Iseyin town on Wednesday afternoon, June 14.

According to report, his wife found him dead after she was called by one of his colleagues who informed her that he didn’t show up at work.

She had gone home to check up on him only to meet this lifeless body.

The body of the deceased has been taken to his hometown in Omu- Aran, Kwara State for burial.

