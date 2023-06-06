Army Arrests Soldiers, Recover Fake Identity Cards

Published:

The Nigerian Army, 81 Division, has arrested six persons impersonating military officers.

Lieutenant Ayodeji Owoyomi, who spoke on behalf of the Commander, 81 Division Provost Group, Brigadier General Mohammed Abubakar, revealed this while addressing journalists at the Division in Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

Some of the suspects, who were wearing military uniforms when arrested, were allegedly escorting vehicles to evade security checks and providing security for some Very Important Persons.

Parading the suspects, Owoyomi disclosed that their actions had caused serious damage to the reputation of the army as some of the suspects earlier arrested and handed over to the police, were seen again perpetuating the same offence.





