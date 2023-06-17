Armed Robbery Suspects Kill Father, Rape Daughters in Oyo

Published:

Oyo State Police Command, on Friday, paraded 21 suspected armed robbers, among whom was a syndicate, that killed a middle-aged man identified as Makanjuola Ogedengbe and raped his two daughters at Apaatuku/Onireke village, Akobo in Lagelu Local Government area of the state.

The victims were 14 and 10 years old respectively.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, who paraded them at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said the suspects were assisting the police with useful information.

Osifeso said the suspects, who were armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the area on Sunday, May 14, 2023, around 2 am and dispossessed residents of their valuables while the deceased was shot at close range.

